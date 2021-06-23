Fixture release day: Everything you need to know as Cobblers find out their League Two schedule

The new season gets underway in August.

Cobblers are set to find out their 2021/22 Sky Bet League Two schedule and Carabao Cup first-round opponents.

Town are back in the fourth tier after a one-year absence following their relegation from League One last season.

Now led by Jon Brady, it means they will meet some familiar names and make plenty of well-trodden trips next season, in addition to facing EFL new boys Sutton United.

But when will the Cobblers discover their opening-day opponents? The Premier League fixtures for the upcoming campaign have already been released - but fans of EFL clubs have had to wait another week.

It promises to be a busy summer of football, with Euro 2020 continuing until July 11 and the EFL season getting underway just four weeks later.

The new EFL campaign gets underway on Saturday, August 7

Clubs will return to pre-season training at the start of July, while the first friendlies will get underway soon after.

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons begin a week earlier than the Premier League, with the top tier starting on August 14.

When are fixtures released for the Championship, League One and League Two 2021/22 seasons?

The fixtures will be released at 9am on Thursday, June 24. The fixtures will be posted on the Chron's website as soon as they’re announced.

When do the EFL seasons start?

The season will get underway on Friday, August 6, with the majority of opening games across the EFL being played on Saturday, August 7.

What about the Carabao Cup?

The Carabao Cup first-round draw will take place live on Sky Sports at 3:40pm on Thursday, June 24.

A total of 35 fixtures will be drawn for round one, which includes EFL Cup debutants Sutton United, and newly promoted Hartlepool United.

Sheffield United will be included, while fellow Championship newcomers West Bromwich Albion and Fulham join the competition in round two alongside the Premier League clubs that are not competing in Europe.

The round one draw will see teams drawn in Northern and Southern sections, with matches scheduled to take place week commencing August 9. Clubs are able to mutually agree an alternative date between 31 July and 4 August.

And the EFL Trophy?

The Papa John’s Trophy round draw will also take place live on Sky Sports on June 24 at the later time of 4:30pm.

The 16 Invited U21 teams will be placed into their respective Northern and Southern section groups, with the 48 EFL clubs placed into pre-determined groups prior to the draw. Consideration has been given to ensure travel time is minimised and recovery time is maximised for players.

Which U21 teams are taking part?

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolves.

Who are the favourites for promotion from League Two?

Gary Bowyer’s Salford City have the shortest odds for the title at 6/1, followed by Bristol Rovers, Mansfield Town and Bradford City. Northampton (16/1) are ninth favourites.