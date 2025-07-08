Five trialists involved as Cobblers are beaten by Cambridge United in behind-closed-doors friendly

Dean Campbell in action against Cambridge during Tuesday's friendly. Picture: Pete Norton

There were more valuable minutes in the legs for the vast majority of Kevin Nolan’s squad as Cobblers lost 3-0 to Cambridge United in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Moulton on Tuesday.

Northampton, who had five trialists involved, saw more of the ball and played some decent football at times but they missed several good chances, whereas Cambridge were clinical as Sullay Kaikai’s first half strike was followed by two well-taken goals in the last 20 minutes.

Cobblers again started in a 3-5-2 shape but this time Jack Burroughs and Max Dyche partnered Conor McCarthy in the back three behind a midfield of Dean Campbell, Tyrese Fornah and Cameron McGeehan, with Jack Perkins and a trialist as the two wing-backs. Nesta Guinness-Walker, Ross Fitzsimons and Kamarai Swyer were not involved.

Two further trialists also started, including a new one up front, with another two on the bench, and a competitive first half at Moulton was evenly-matched and contained few clear chances, but Cambridge led at the break as Sullay Kaikai beat Lee Burge following a long ball shortly before half-time.

Cobblers did have opportunities, the best of which saw Fornah strike the base of post after he did excellently to make space in the box, while McGeehan’s well-struck effort from the edge of the box was straight at the Cambridge goalkeeper.

Nolan rang the changes at half-time, and among those to come on was Jack Baldwin. The central defender missed Saturday’s opening friendly at Brackley but made up the back three in the second half alongside Jordan Willis and Josh Tomlinson.

Sam Hoskins came on at wing-back as Perkins moved into central midfield, with Michael Jacobs and Elliott List playing behind the trialist up front, and there were a number of good passages of play for Northampton in the second half, but they couldn’t convert when it counted.

Jacobs was at the heart of their best moments, creating a particularly good chance for substitute Neo Dobson, who could score when faced one-on-one with the Cambridge goalkeeper, before the busy Perkins had an effort well blocked.

Cambridge, by contrast, did not see much of the ball but were ruthless on the counter-attack, producing two smart finishes late on, both past a trialist goalkeeper, to complete an ultimately comfortable victory.

Cobblers first half XI: Burge, Burroughs, Dyche, McCarthy, Trialist A, Perkins, Fornah, Campbell, McGeehan, Trialist B, Trialist C

Cobblers second half XI: Burge (Trialist E 75), Tomlinson, Willis, Baldwin, Hoskins, Trialist A, Perkins (Murray 80), Campbell (Trialist D 80), Jacobs, List,, Trialist C (Dobson 60)