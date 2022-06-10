Five substitutions to be allowed in EFL from next season

Cobblers boss Jon Brady will be able to make five substitutions per match in Sky Bet League Two next season

At their annual general meeting this week, the EFL approved a number of regulation changes which will come into effect immediately, including increasing the number of substitutes allowed rising from three to five.

Clubs will still only be allowed to stop the game for substitutes on three occasions, but will be able to make multiple substitutions if they wish.

On top of that, managers will also be allowed to make changes during the half-time interval.

The maximum number of substitutes that can be named in a matchday squad remains at seven.

It is a system that was utilised in the Scottish Premiership last season, although they were allowed to name nine substitutes.

A statement from the EFL read: "For League matches during the 2021/22 season, clubs were able to field three substitutes from seven nominated.

"For all League fixtures going forward, clubs will be allowed to name up to seven substitutes on their team sheet, with no more than five being able to take part in the match.

"Each club is only permitted a maximum of three opportunities to make substitutions during the fixture and a club may make more than the one substitution at each of its three opportunities.

"Clubs may make substitutions at half time and any substitutions made during this break will not count towards the maximum of three opportunities."

Among the other regulations passed was one regarding kit colours, and clashes where people who are colour blind find it difficult to differentiate between two sides, allowing home teams to make a switch on match day if that is the case.

"A home club will now be able to wear its ‘away’ or third kit where a clash may occur that would make it difficult for people who are colour blind to differentiate between the kits worn by both teams," read the statement.

"The amendment also allows clubs to further ‘mix and match’ elements of their registered kits in order to avoid kit clashes.

"The EFL will also play a more active role in helping clubs identify where a potential ‘colour blind kit clash’ may occur to give them adequate notice so that all necessary arrangements can be made in advance."