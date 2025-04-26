Five-star Brackley Town hammer Farsley Celtic to secure stunning title success

Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan

Brackley Town have been promoted!

Gavin Cowan's side secured a stunning Vanarama National League North title victory on a dramatic final day on Saturday.

The Saints started the day in second place, knowing thery needed to win their home clash with Farsley Celtic, and hope that morning leaders Kidderminster Harriers would slip up at Southport.

Brackley produced a stunning first-half performance to race into a 4-0 lead by half-time, and they went on to win 5-0 against their rock-bottom visitors.

And up in the north west, Kidderminster were stunned as they were beaten 2-1 by 18th-placed Southport to leave Brackley top of the pile and champions, sparking huge celebrations for Cowan, his players and the club’s ecstatic supporters.

After years of near misses and play-off agony, the Saints are promoted to the National League, and are now just one step below the Football League.

The first-half barrage saw goals from Danny Newton, Tyle Little, Connor Hall and Tommy O'Sullivan, with Scott Pollock putting the icing on the cake with a 90th-minute fifth.