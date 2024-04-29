Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers have announced their retained list following the end of the 2023/24 season, with five players released by the club.

Those players to leave Sixfields are Liam Moore, Danny Hylton, Ryan Haynes, Dominic Gape and Peter Abimbola. Fifteen are under contract for next season – including youngsters Josh Tomlinson and James Dadge – while Sam Sherring, Lee Burge, Shaun McWilliams, Ben Fox, Jordan Willis and Louis Appéré have been offered new deals.

Hylton and Haynes joined Cobblers in the summer of 2022 and were part of last year’s promotion-winning squad but neither have featured much this season, making just nine appearances between them. Moore and Gape played eight and two times respectively after joining in February but ended the season out of the squad. Abimbola has consistently struggled for game-time after coming through the academy.

The club have triggered an option in Akin Odimayo’s existing contract while young goalkeeper James Dadge has signed a new professional contract.

"First and foremost, on behalf of everyone at the club, we would like to thank those players leaving us this summer for their efforts," said manager Jon Brady. "They have all played a part in our progress over the last few seasons, and we wish them all every success for the future."

PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT

Patrick Brough, James Dadge, Max Dyche, Jon Guthrie, Will Hondermarck, Sam Hoskins, Ali Koiki, Harvey Lintott, Tyler Magloire, Aaron McGowan, Manny Monthe, Akin Odimayo, Mitch Pinnock, Jack Sowerby, Josh Tomlinson, Reuben Wyatt.

PLAYERS RELEASED

Peter Abimbola, Dominic Gape, Ryan Haynes, Danny Hylton, Liam Moore.

LOAN PLAYERS RETURNING TO PARENT CLUB