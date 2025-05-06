Five first-team players offered new contracts by Northampton Town as talks continue with two others

Mitch Pinnock and Aaron McGowan are among those who have been offered new deals

Five first-team players have been offered new contracts by Cobblers following the conclusion of the 2024/25 League One season.

Vice-captain Aaron McGowan (131 appearances) and Player of the Season Mitch Pinnock (200 appearances) were widely expected to be offered new deals following four years of excellent service and manager Kevin Nolan is clearly keen to keep them around for another season.

Skipper Jon Guthrie also joined in the summer of 2021 and has played over 150 times for the club but a serious knee injury ended his 2024/25 campaign on New Year's Day. However, now at the age of 32, he remains an important figure in the dressing room and with a return expected in the autumn, he’s also been offered a new contract.

It has been a breakthrough season for young defender Max Dyche, playing 20 times after being recalled from his loan spell at Woking, and he too has received the opportunity to remain at his boyhood club for at least another year, as has fellow academy centre-back Josh Tomlinson. It is now up to those five players whether they remain at Sixfields or look elsewhere.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Lee Burge will enter a fourth campaign at Sixfields after triggering an appearance-related 12-month contract extension earlier in the season, and left-back Patrick Brough, who broke his leg back in September, has been invited back for pre-season.

Conversations are also ongoing with Tariqe Fosu. The winger joined Cobblers on a one-year deal last summer and has impressed in flashes but struggled for consistency. His 'application' was also questioned by Nolan last month, leading to him being dropped from several matchday squads.

It all means that nine first-team players are currently under contract going into the summer transfer window.

Nolan said: “We believe we have a good core of players here, both in terms of ability and culture, which is very important, and we are excited to be entering into discussions with our chosen targets to build on and add to that over the course of the summer.”