A fit and focused Tyler Roberts says he has two main things that he wants to get out of his loan move to the Cobblers – consistency and game-time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was only in 2018 when Roberts made the £2.5million switch from West Brom to Leeds United and he soon became a hit at Elland Road, making over 100 appearances, including 51 in the Premier League, across four successful seasons under Marcelo Bielsa.

But things began to go awry when he suffered an injury in 2022 and two frustrating campaigns followed, first at Queens Park Rangers and then Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with the big-spending Blues forking out unprecedented fees on attacking players this summer, Roberts was facing another season sat on the sidelines – but Cobblers offered him an opportunity for a fresh start and he wants to seize it with both hands.

Tyler Roberts celebrates with team-mate Daniel James after scoring in the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road on December 05, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"Consistency,” replied Roberts when asked what he wants to get out of his time at Sixfields. “That's what I have struggled with over the last couple of seasons. I think I've been unfortunate with injuries and mismanagement but I'm coming into this season knowing my body is strong.

"I've had a good off-season and I had a good pre-season and I'm just hoping I can get into the team first of all and make the team better and then perform at a good level consistently.

"I just want to show the ability that I know I have. I've struggled to have much time to do that over the last two years but I know the work I've put in and if I get the chance, I'm ready to show what I'm all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think coming here just felt right after speaking to the manager and I came in knowing that I'll get an opportunity to play a good amount of games this season and that's what I want.

"The manager knows I can play in multiple positions, which was very attractive for him, and I'm going to get my head down and prove my fitness and prove my ability and go again and help the team as much as possible.”

On his current fitness levels, Roberts said: "I'm come here fully fit. I've been training for a while and I just want to get into the environment and get back into that mindset of playing games week in, week out.

"It's frustrating to have the international break but it does give me time to find out what the team's all about and understand the tactics and they can get to know me.