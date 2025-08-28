Fit and focused Guinness-Walker is happy in his new role for Cobblers

Nesta Guinness-Walker has started the last two games. Picture: Pete Norton

Nesta Guinness-Walker believes he can still be an attacking threat for Cobblers even when playing as a centre-half, as he proved on Saturday.

Not every supporter was thrilled to see Guinness-Walker start as one of the back three against Exeter City, but that didn’t do justice to his role in the team. The 25-year-old was given the freedom and licence by Kevin Nolan to interchange with wing-back Jack Perkins and venture forward, and within a minute he had an assist to his name when his pass led to Ethan Wheatley thumping home.

"I had a conversation with the gaffer about my role because I like to get forward and be as exciting as I can,” said Guinness-Walker. “Your defensive duties in that position come first and I thought we were really solid.

"But the system is quite fluid and the gaffer spoke to me about being really aggressive and stepping between myself and Perks and building that communication and relationship with each other and I thought it went to plan.

"I'll always try and push forward to help the team when I get the opportunity, and I want to be a threat, and to get an assist was really pleasing for myself personally because that's a goal of mine this season. I want to be chipping in with goals and assists so that was a nice start, and I thought it was a good performance from everyone all-round on Saturday.”

The former Reading defender missed most of pre-season with a back injury.

"I feel really good now,” he added. “I think the gaffer was just a bit cautious with me because he didn't want me to come back too soon, but I'm ready to go and play as much as possible It's hard to watch from the stands because you feel you can help and contribute but I'm feeling good and hopefully I can stay fit and be ready for the rest of the season."

Whilst Saturday’s first win came as a relief for many, Guinness-Walker never had any doubt – and he’s now hungry for more.

"You obviously want to get that first one but I think we have real belief anyway and we all felt that a win was coming,” he continued. "It was a strong performance, especially in the first half, and there are a lot of positives we can take out of it.

"We know as a group, from staff to players, the work we put in every day and it was just a matter of time. If you keep doing the right things, it'll come, and on Saturday it all pieced together nicely for us, but it's only one game and now we need to back it up at Orient.

"As a collective, we feel we're getting closer every game and the relationships and partnerships are developing all of the time, and now we want to go on. a run and get some real momentum.

"I think with the players we have here we're more than capable of doing that. We put pressure on ourselves to go and produce again and that's our focus this weekend.”