Fit-again Pollock determined to make up for lost time after penning new deal at Cobblers

Scott Pollock.

Scott Pollock will be looking to make up for lost time when he finally returns to the pitch next season.

After bursting onto the scene in 2019/20, the 20-year-old did not play a single minute throughout the entirety of last season due to injury.

But fresh from signing a new one-year deal this week, Pollock just cannot wait to get back doing what he loves most.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was obviously a tough season last year but I'm pleased to sign a new contract and I'm ready for next season and looking forward to it," he said.

"The injury came literally a couple of days before the play-off final last summer. I didn't know what it was and I thought at the time it was innocuous and would only keep me out for a couple of weeks or so.

"I thought I might miss out on pre-season but then be ready to go for the start of the season, but obviously it ended up taking the whole season.

"I was back fully fit and training just before the season ended, which was frustrating timing, but I feel fully fit and strong and I'm raring to go."

All of Pollock's first-team appearances had come under previous manager Keith Curle, but when pre-season starts in July, he'll be working with former U18s coach Jon Brady.

"I worked with Jon in the U18s and it was a good partnership and a good team, " Pollock added. "He knows my strengths and I know how he wants to play so I'm looking forward to working with him again.

"There's a good bunch of young players coming through here and I'm looking forward to training and playing alongside them.