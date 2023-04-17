News you can trust since 1931
Fit-again McWilliams hopes to help Cobblers finish the job after returning from injury

The midfielder missed seven weeks with a groin injury

By James Heneghan
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST
Shaun McWilliams receives instructions from Colin Calderwood before coming on against CarlisleShaun McWilliams receives instructions from Colin Calderwood before coming on against Carlisle
Shaun McWilliams receives instructions from Colin Calderwood before coming on against Carlisle

Midfielder Shaun McWilliams hopes he can play a big part in Cobblers’ push for automatic promotion over the final four games of the season after making his return from injury against Carlisle United on Saturday.

The 24-year-old missed the best part of two months with a groin injury sustained against Colchester United at the end of February, but he provided manager Jon Brady with a timely boost by returning to the squad at the weekend.

"I was out for six weeks and that can be difficult but I've watched most of the games and the boys have been flying so it's not been too bad,” said McWilliams. "I've been in and around it and involved in training for the last three weeks but the boys have done so well and it's been a pleasure to watch.

"Obviously it wouldn't be ideal for me to come straight in and play 90 minutes or to play too long but I'm back for the last four games. Let's see what I can do and see what I can bring to the team.”

McWilliams would not have expected to play at centre-back on his return to the side but a defensive injury crisis meant he was needed in that position for the final 15 minutes of Saturday’s goalless draw at Brunton Park.

"I had to play centre-half when I came on today,” he added. “I wasn't expecting to play there at all but we are all having to dig deep at the moment.

"We will just have to see what happens over the rest of the season and see how the games play out. Whatever the gaffer decides, you just have to jump on board and do a job for the team.”

Town’s hard-earned point at Carlisle was viewed as a good one, and it kept them second in League Two with only four games remaining.

McWilliams continued: "I think with the league position both teams are in, we will take a point all day. We definitely had chances to win it but they had some chances as well.

"There are only four games left so we are at that stage where you do check the league table. It was nice to go in the changing room and see some results go our way but it won't go your way every week so we need to focus on ourselves and try and get a result on Tuesday.”

