First-team players feature for Cobblers in under-21s game

Ali Koiki, Will Hondermarck, Tyler Magloire and Samy Chouchane were among those to feature for Cobblers Under-21s in a game against Oxford United at Moulton College on Tuesday.

James Dagde and Reuben Wyatt also played as the game ended in a 1-0 win for Oxford.

The Cobblers went close twice in the first half through Neo Dobson, while Fran Obiagwu also saw a half volley saved.

Oxford took the lead after half-time when a shot across goal found the left corner.

Northampton almost equaliser with ten minutes to play when Obiagwu headed Charlie Carroll’s corner just over.