Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden

The first managerial casualty of the 2023/24 season has come in League One after Charlton Athletic parted company with Dean Holden.

The 43-year-old departs along with assistant manager Danny Senda and goalkeeping coach Glyn Shimell after the Addicks were beaten 2-1 by Oxford United at the weekend, their fifth defeat in a row across all competitions.

Charlton have not won since beating Leyton Orient on the opening day of the season, and sit 19th in the table. Jason Pearce will take over on an interim basis, assisted by Anthony Hayes, as the club undertake a ‘thorough recruitment process’ to find their next manager.

Charlton chairman James Rodwell said: “I would like to thank Dean and his staff for their hard work and dedication and sincerely wish them all the best in their future careers. Dean’s work in steering the club clear of relegation last season should not be forgotten, nor his development of many younger players.”