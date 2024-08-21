First League One manager gets the boot this season after just two games

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fewer than two weeks into the new season and League One is already a manager down after Blackpool sacked Neil Critchley.

Critchley guided Blackpool back to the Championship in 2021 and returned to the club as head coach two years later, but after starting the season with defeats to Crawley and Stockport, he has been sacked by the club.

Despite still being at such an early stage of the season, Critchley is the second EFL manager looking for a new job after Championship club – and Blackpool’s rivals – Preston North End parted company with Ryan Lowe after just one game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool owner Simon Sadler said: "Neil's dedication, commitment and tireless work ethic have been a real credit to the club. Despite his best efforts over the past 12 months, there have been a number of disappointing results and performances which means that a change is needed to give the club every possible chance of competing at the top end of the division this season.

Neil Critchley

“I will always be thankful for Neil’s wonderful efforts in guiding the club to promotion to the Championship in 2021, and then comfortably keeping us in the division the following season.

“I and all at the club wish Neil and Mike the very best for the future.”

Blackpool have confirmed that Richard Keogh will take charge of the side on an interim-basis, starting with this weekend's trip to Cambridge United.