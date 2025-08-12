Cameron McGeehan in action for the Cobblers against Southampton at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton)

Cobblers produced an impressive, wholehearted performance in narrowly losing 1-0 to Championship big-hitters Southampton in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

Town might have been beaten in the end on a warm evening at Sixfields but there was loads of positives to take from their display and many excellent individual performances as they pushed a high class team all the way.

Saints named a side brimming with top end Championship talent but that did not intimidate the Cobblers and the home side's intensity and aggression off the ball and composure on it had the visitors rattled throughout the first half.

Away stopper Alex McCarthy was the busier goalkeeper in the opening 45 minutes as Cobblers went close on a number of occasions, but Saints produced a flash of quality to make the all-important breakthrough when Matheus Fernandes brilliantly finished off a swift move three minutes into the second half.

At no point did Town go away though, still looking fit and strong in the latter stages, and they so nearly forced penalties when Michael Forbes headed a late chance over the crossbar.

It’s another early exit from a cup competition but the fact Cobblers were applauded warmly by their encouraged supporters at full-time reflected a terrific, spirited performance that should give them plenty of confidence going forward.

Kevin Nolan made five alterations, including in goal where Ross Fitzsimons was given his debut, and the returning Terry Taylor took a place on the bench, but Cobblers faced a tall order against an incredibly strong Saints line-up.

Southampton boss Will Still picked a team full of quality, underlined by the fact that Fernandes started in midfield, a player that was linked with a £30million move to West Ham earlier today, and immediately the visitors threatened with Ronnie Edwards curling wide, but anyone expecting Saints to dominate would have been left disappointed by the first half.

Whilst they did have a succession of corners and dangerous attacks in the opening 10 minutes, the first two shots on target were both taken by the home side.

Cameron McGeehan’s well-struck effort on three minutes had to be tipped behind by McCarthy before Dean Campbell’s deflected drive fell kindly for the Saints number one.

Cobblers were growing in confidence and they went even closer on 18 minutes when McCarthy spilled Campbell’s free-kick and the loose ball dropped to Jordan Willis, who shot on the turn but a defender was perfectly placed to block on the goal-line.

The hosts were relentless out of possession, harrying and hassling all over the pitch, and the visitors had no answer to it as they struggled to assert themselves and build any forward momentum.

It took the best part of 40 minutes for Saints to finally create a couple of decent chances and they really should have taken one.

Cameron Archer slid the ball wide after meeting Ryan Manning’s cross at the back post before Damion Downs missed his kick with only Fitzsimons to beat.

Cobblers did not go away though and Elliott List’s glancing header landed wide of the far post in another near miss just before half-time.

Nolan made two alterations at the break, both of which seemed pre-planned with Jack Burroughs and Ethan Wheatley replacing Conor McCarthy and List, but within three minutes of the second half his side fell behind.

The all-important breakthrough was a fine demonstration of Southampton’s quality as they sliced through Town on the left before Archer fed Fernandes and he sat down Dyche and then fired sweetly into the roof of the net.

The away side nearly had a second almost immediately, Yuki Sugawa crashing a superb long-range volley off the post, but Cobblers did not wilt in the evening heat at Sixfields and they continued to carry a threat.

The introduction of Taylor on 64 minutes was met by huge cheers from home supporters and he slotted in alongside Campbell in midfield with Fornah pushed further forward.

Sam Hoskins flashed a snapshot wide and Town were still pressing high and showing great energy with 75 minutes on the clock; all they lacked was a touch of quality to get back into the tie.

Their best chance to force penalties came with nine minutes to go when an unmarked Forbes met Campbell’s corner but headed the ball into the ground and over the crossbar.

Nolan’s men kept going right until the very end, roared on by their supporters, but Saints just about clung on to book their place in round two.

Match facts

Cobblers: Fitzsimons, McCarthy (Burroughs 45), Willis (Forbes 64), Dyche, Wormleighton, Perkins, Campbell, Fornah, McGeehan (Taylor 64), List (Wheatley 45), Hoskins. Subs not used: Burge, Ireland, Evans

Southampton: McCarthy, Sugawara, Edwards, Wood, Harwood-Bellis © (Taylor 63), Manning, Charles (Downes 63), Fernandes (Fraser 71), Downs (Matsuki 63), Archer, Diaz (Armstrong 81). Subs not used: Bazunu, Stephens, Moody, Robinson, Armstrong

Referee: David Rock

Attendance: 4,381

Southampton fans: 1,520