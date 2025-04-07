Ferguson issues apology to Peterborough United fans after 'horrendous day' for Posh

Darren Ferguson

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson felt the need to apologise to Posh supporters after describing his side’s Nene derby trouncing as a ‘horrendous day’ for the club.

United came into the game on the back of three wins in four and they were also defending a strong home record against Northampton having not lost to their rivals at London Road since 2006, winning six of the previous seven meetings on the ground.

But they were torn apart by a relentless and irrepressible Cobblers performance as Sam Hoskins scored twice before Dara Costelloe’s close-range finish rounded off a dream first half for Town and their 1,600 travelling supporters. Tom Eaves completed Posh’s misery with a late header.

"It's a horrendous day for us,” admitted Ferguson, who made three changes at half-time. “First and foremost, in a derby, you have to do the basics and you have to do the horrible part and earn the right but we simply didn't do that. I have to apologise to the fans, I have never seen, in my time, the stadium that empty. This is a big game for the fans and we’ve let them down massively.

“After the red card, I could either go to a back five and sit in or go 4-4-1 and it was unfortunate for Malik (Mothersille), but he was the obvious one to come off as I chose to stick with four defenders. If I had my own way at half-time, I would have made more than three changes, but having made one already, I had to keep one back. The changes I did make were just down to poor performances. They just weren’t good enough.

"Mo Susoho and Ryan De Havilland went on and did very well. I had to take Ricky (Jade Jones) off in the second half, but he does come out with some credit. He kept going, he kept running and he was the one that was getting us up the pitch. I just wanted to get him off with the games we’ve got coming up.

“In the second half we kept going, but the start of the game in derbies is important and they got well on top. We were a mess and they thoroughly deserved their win. The fourth goal typified the game and the day. When you leave the most dangerous player in the box free, then it is going to be a goal, it’s as simple as that.

“What we’ve done in the last 10 games is build some real momentum with real focus and real consistency and then today we went back to a performance you were seeing around December and January with bad habits, being soft, bad goals and losing tackles. They were miles ahead of us today."