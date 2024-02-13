Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens is planning to make several changes for tonight’s home game against Northampton.

Orient’s impressive seven-game unbeaten run was ended in dramatic fashion on Saturday when they conceded in the 88th and 90th minutes to lose 2-1 to Barnsley having led for most of the game.

Nonetheless, the O’s are enjoying an excellent season back in League One and currently sit ninth with 45 points, four clear of the Cobblers ahead of tonight’s meeting at Brisbane Road.

Richie Wellens

"It was just fatigue on Saturday,” said Wellens. “We’re lacking a couple bodies at the moment and there were some knocks we took during the game so we’ll rest up and make three or four changes and pick the freshest team possible on Tuesday.

"It’ll be a tough game. You have to give Northampton a lot of credit. They’ve had a lot of injuries, like us, but they are in a really good position in the table so I think Jon Brady and his staff have to take a lot of credit.

"They’ve picked up a lot of points and beaten some good teams. They got a good point on Saturday, even though Bolton were down to 10 men, and we’ve had some good games with them in the past.

"Every time we play Northampton, whether it was last year or the year before, it’s been a tough game so we expect the game again.”