Manager Jon Brady and assistant Ian Sampson had stressed to their players the importance of starting quickly before Cobblers raced into a third-minute lead against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Having conceded a galling 97th minute winner against Leyton Orient in midweek, Town needed a fast start at Sixfields and Patrick Brough’s close-range finish put them ahead with just three minutes on the clock.

Mitch Pinnock added a second shortly before half-time and a first win in five games was secured by Marc Leonard’s brilliant late strike.

"We spoke to the players about the importance of getting a good tempo in the game from the start and to score after three minutes was just what we needed,” said Sampson.

"It was a nice finish from Broughy on his right foot. Tyreece (Simpson) will be disappointed that he didn't get the ball out of his feet and score but we're pleased it went in and I thought they all did really well – Broughy especially down the left-hand side. He set up the second goal and also hit the bar so he had a really good game.

"You'd always like to control the game with the ball but I thought we controlled the game without the ball, which is something we did in the first half against Bolton as well.

"We don't go chasing shadows and we're not too aggressive with our press. We held our shape, we were patient and when we got the ball, it felt like we kept decent possession and that's always important.

"The back four got on the ball a lot and switched play and Marc Leonard also got on the ball and I think we're better when we do that."

Sampson took over touchline duties from Brady, who was serving the first of a two-game touchline ban.

"I enjoyed it and it's always nice when you get the result,” Sampson added. “All the staff did a good job and it's just nice that I didn't have Jon screaming at me!

