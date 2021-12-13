'Fantastic' Cobblers support made Harrogate win 'feel like a home game' for 'humbled' Brady
A 'humbled' Jon Brady said Saturday's win over Harrogate Town 'felt like a home game' thanks to the 'fantastic' support from Cobblers fans.
Almost 600 supporters made the trip up to North Yorkshire and they were in fine voice throughout as Town registered a fourth successive victory to stay second in League Two.
"I'm pleased for the boys and I'm so pleased for the fans who travelled so well today," said Brady.
"We had 600 following us and it's fantastic - it was like being at home for us because they out-sung the opposition.
"Our changing room was just behind the stand and they were here where I'm standing now (behind one of the goals) and they were singing all game.
"We were in the changing room and we could hear them and that was one of the things that I put in my pre-match prep - that we'll have 600 here driving us on so we needed to give them a performance.
"It's humbling to have that support. They drove us on and now hopefully we can get a big crowd at Sixfields next weekend.
"It would be great to get a big crowd for these next two games. We have a strong home record and it would be so good to pack out the ground and continue that."
Brady, a proud Australian, was even hesitate to mention England's troubles in the Ashes in fear of rubbing up Cobblers fans the wrong way.
He said: "I don't want to mention the Ashes because we're in such a good moment and I don't want to get any stick!
"But we can't get carried away. It has been a good period for us but we need to keep working hard and keep the right attitude to do whatever it takes and we will as a group."