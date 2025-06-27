Tyrese Fornah during the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Manchester City and Salford City at Etihad Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The need to feel settled and secure was a big factor in father-to-be Tyrese Fornah’s decision to sign for Northampton amid ‘a lot of interest’ in the midfielder’s services this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old impressed on loan at Salford City last season and previously played over 20 games for Derby County when the Rams secured promotion to the Championship in the 2023/24 campaign.

He was a man in demand after his release from Pride Park at the end of last season, with at least five clubs thought to have shown an interest, but in the end he opted for a move to Sixfields, penning a three-year deal on Wednesday to become Kevin Nolan’s ninth summer signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was quite a lot of interest in me this summer,” said Fornah. “Obviously I was a free agent so I took a lot of time to think about it because this is the next step for me and it's a big chapter in my career, and I'm also expecting a child as well.

"It's an important time in my life and I want to feel settled and for how I want to play and develop and improve on the pitch, I just felt like Northampton would be the best fit for me and my family out of all the interest I had. I'm happy to be here.

"It's good to have that security of a three-year deal but I don't see it as an opportunity, I see it as fate and destiny and I just have to go onto the pitch and show people what I can do.”

The pull of Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood has been a recurring theme for Town’s signings this summer, and it was no different for their newest recruit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Another important factor was the manager and Colin Calderwood,” Fornah added. “I feel I'm ready for the next stage of my development and that's about adding goals and being more of a threat in the final third.

"The manager has obviously been there and done it at the top level, and he also played for West Ham which is close to where I'm from so I've watched his career closely and that's the type of player I want to be, but I also want to keep those bits of my game that are natural to me.”