FA Cup thriller ends all square as Cobblers are pegged back by Cambridge

Kion Etete celebrates after firing the Cobblers into an early lead (Pictures: Pete Norton)

An entertaining first-half ended with Town's noses in front as Sam Smith cancelled out Kion Etete's early opener before Paul Lewis struck against his former club.

Conor Masterson levelled again for United in the second-half and despite Cobblers' best efforts to avoid a replay, they could not force a winning goal.

That means both sides will do it all over again at the Abbey Stadium a week on Tuesday.

Kion Etete fires the Cobblers 1-0 ahead

Jon Brady stayed true to his word and selected a strong team for this FA Cup tie as Sam Hoskins and Dominic Revan replaced Jordan Flores and Aaron McGowan in the only changes from Town's league win over Carlisle United.

Cobblers made the perfect start when, with just six minutes played, Etete brought down a long pass from Hoskins and dummied inside a defender before coolly sliding under the body of outrushing goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.

Etete was looking sharp and menacing and another opening fell his way not long later but, having dummied the defender again, this time he slipped just as he was about to pull the trigger.

It was an lively and open game and Cambridge more than played their part, duly striking back on 13 minutes when Fraser Horsfall tripped Shilow Tracey on the edge of the box and Smith headed in Jack Iredale's subsequent free-kick.

The visitors looked a cut above Cobblers' recent league opponents and they enjoyed a good spell after levelling with Revan making an important block and Paul Digby smashing over from distance.

Town steadied the ship and were by no means being outplayed, although United continued to have the better moments in attack and only Liam Roberts' sharp reactions kept out Joe Iornside at close quarters.

But, somewhat against the run of play, Cobblers restored their lead with 11 minutes of the first-half remaining. Revan played a good ball down the side and Etete simply had too much power and strength for the defender, driving into the box before setting up Lewis for the easiest of tap-ins.

That saw the home side take a lead into half-time and then kept Cambridge at arm's length at the start of the second period, with Smith going closest when whipping an effort just over the angle of post and bar.

Smith also side-footed wide after getting away with a clear foul on Jon Guthrie before Cobblers were close to extending their lead when Hoskins shot wide via a deflection after neat interplay between Mitch Pinnock and Shaun McWilliams.

But Masterson hauled Cambridge level midway through the first-half when he drilled past Roberts after the home side were unable to clear a free-kick.

Now we were in for a grandstand finish as both sides sought a winning goal, and Cobblers so nearly went ahead for a third time but Mitov reacted excellently to keep out Pinnock's spectacular overhead kick.

The last 10 minutes were helter-skelter stuff as play swung from end to end with Hoskins going close for Cobblers and George Williams volleying over for United.

Both sides survived a scramble in their penalty areas in stoppage-time but neither could find the winner, meaning a replay will be required to separate them.

Match facts

Cobblers: Roberts, Revan, Horsfall (c), Guthrie, Koiki, McWilliams, Sowerby (Connolly 73), Lewis, Hoskins (Kabamba 88), Pinnock (Rose 73), Etete

Subs not used: Maxted, Harriman, Tomlinson, Flores, Pollock, Ashley-Seal

Cambridge: Mitov, Williams, Iredale, Digby, Okedina, Masterson, Worman (Knibbs 63), May (Weir 63), Tracey (Brophy 45), Smith, Ironside

Subs not used: McKenzie-Lyle, Dunk, Davie, Bennett

Referee: Martin Coy

Attendance: 3,792