Northampton Town Women’s interim head coach Robert Michalak was delighted to see his side reach the second round of the FA Cup with a 3-2 win over AFC Sudbury on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sudbury took the lead in the second half but goals from Angel Dade, Cody Webb and Alice Timms turned the tie around and earned Cobblers victory in their first game since Josh Oldfield’s departure. They were then handed a long trip to Middlesbrough in Monday’s draw for the next round (to be played on November 23rd).

Michalak said: “What a game, I’m buzzing. The first half wasn’t great, but we had a chat in the changing room and had to change something. What a response from the team, the bench and the subs. The subs were absolutely amazing and the impact from them was brilliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan Edwards gave the visitors the lead ten minutes into the second half but substitute Dade drew level on 64 minutes before Webb put Cobblers in front three minutes later. Timms, another sub, then added the third with 13 minutes to play.

Cody Webb is congratulated by team-mates Alyx Mills, Bianca Luttman and Paige Ridley after against AFC Sudbury at O'Riordan Bond Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Michalak added: “We slightly changed the formation. Angel had been on the pitch for less than a minute, absolutely amazing impact. I’m proud of Cody for the second one because I told her this is the day she’s going to score her first goal for the team, and she did. Alice, what a goal, what a free-kick from 45 yards. There was amazing impact from everyone, not just those but Paige (Ridley) and Leyla (Eminoğlu) did an amazing job.”

The Cobblers are back in FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands action on Thursday night when they take on Peterborough United at the O’Riordan Bond Stadium (7:45pm kick-off).

Michalak continued: “We can’t wait now. We’ve got one session on Tuesday and we’re going to work hard and prepare for another game. It’s a very important game for us so we want to build on the momentum we’ve got at the moment.”