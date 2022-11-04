FA Cup might have come at a good time for Cobblers but McGowan warns of potential dangers

A combination of factors have conspired to work against Town in recent weeks, chief among which include a demanding schedule, injuries and suspensions aplenty, and some challenging fixtures against difficult opposition.

But whilst one win in six league games is certainly not promotion-winning form, they have picked up enough points to remain very nicely placed when the league resumes next weekend. For now, though, the focus in on the FA Cup and a chance to reset, rest weary bodies and put things right on the training pitch.

That’s certainly the way Aaron McGowan sees it.

"Being honest, we were nowhere near our best against Newport,” admitted the fit-again defender. "It was another point on the board but we will assess in training where we went wrong and how we can put it right and then we will put it behind us and go again for the FA Cup.

"It might be a welcome break from the league for us because I don't think we are in the best of form at the minute and the FA Cup is back which is exciting for everyone. It's a good away tie against a very difficult team who are going well with an experienced manager so it should be a good game."

The tie McGowan refers to is a trip to Paul Cook’s in-form, high-flying Chesterfield, who are third in the National League and have won their last two games.

It’s a tricky assignment for the Cobblers but one they must pass to avoid a complete wipe out in the cup competitions this season; they have already lost four from four in the cups so far.

"I don't want to be disrespectful to other competitions but it's definitely the cup you most look forward to,” McGowan added.

"As a player, growing up, the FA Cup was always big and it's the old cliche about the magic of the FA Cup but it stands true and it gives everybody an opportunity, it's not just capped at League One and League Two, that’s what I like about it.

"For the lads at lower levels, we all want to play in the big stadiums but you have to earn the right by getting through to round three.

"Every club in the whole pyramid has an opportunity to progress and play against other clubs and we have a mighty tough game ourselves at the weekend because Chesterfield are a very good side.

"We all know that the top end of the Conference is a similar level to League Two so it's definitely a tough game.

"We need to go there with our wits about us because we are under no illusions as to how hard the game will be."

McGowan came through 77 minutes unscathed on his first league start of the season at the weekend.

He continued: "I want to help this team going forward and get back to my best soon but I'm still building.

"I don't really like to say 'I need time' because you don't get time in football and the lads I have for competition are very good players.

"I have been out for a long period of time and other lads have had pre-season but I didn't and sometimes that can be more detrimental.