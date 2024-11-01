Dean Thomas managed Kettering Town and played for the Cobblers (Picture: Alison Bagley)

​Dean Thomas believes Northampton Town boss Jon Brady 'can't afford' to suffer an FA Cup giant-killing at the hands of Kettering Town this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cobblers host Poppies at Sixfields on Saturday evening (ko 5.30pm), and all the pressure will be on a side 79 places above their visitors in the football ladder.

Thomas played for the Cobblers between 1988 and 1990, and was the man on target when the sides last met in the FA Cup at Rockingham Road in 1989, the visitors winning 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he also managed the Poppies for the 2013/14 season, just missing out on promotion after a play-off final loss to Slough Town.

Dean Thomas believes all the pressure will be on Northampton Town boss Jon Brady and his players at Sixfields on Saturday (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

He has a foot in both camps, and although he admits he probably wants the Cobblers to come out on top - he does feel the pressure will all be on the home side, and that Richard Lavery and his Poppies team can go into the clash nice and relaxed.

"I wish Kettering all the best, but I think I am probably leaning towards Northampton, having played for them," said Thomas.

"But from Jon's point of view it is a banana skin, and he can't afford to lose the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The way things are in this day and age, you can't afford to be losing at home to non-League clubs.

Dean Thomas celebrates alongside Peter Gleasure in the Rockingham Road changing room after the Cobblers' 1-0 FA Cup win in 1989 (Picture: Pete Norton)

"It leaves a bad taste in the mouth and it is difficult to pick players up after situations like that, but I have no doubt Jon will prepare for the game properly and the players will be ready.

"You would expect Northampton to win, they are the favourites, but Jon will have that doubt in the back of his mind because that is what happens when you come up against teams in the lower leagues.”

And he added: "Richard will go there with his team fully relaxed and they have nothing to lose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As long as Kettering go there and play with their hearts and not their heads then I am sure they will give Northampton a good game.

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery (Picture: Peter Short)

"But Richard will be relaxed, and if he loses then it is a great experience for them.

"They will try to give a good account of themselves, but Jon can't afford to lose."

Thomas knows Lavery very well, having made him his captain while manager of Hinckley United, and he is delighted to see him doing so well at Latimer Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have been through some tough times at Kettering," said Thomas.

"I know what Lavs is like, he played for me for a long, long time and was a good captain, very disciplined, straight-laced, and he doesn't sit on ceremony. He is very honest in his decision-making and I am glad for him.

"I was never quite sure if he was management quality, but I think the more I got to know him, the longer he played for me, you start to understand how passionate he is and how much he knows about the game.

"I am sure that his experience is rubbing off on the players and he will build a great spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He doesn't take fools gladly, and I am sure the players will enjoy playing for him.

"He is experienced enough to have been involved in giant-killings himself, so he knows what it's all about and how the preparation should be."

Interview by Peter Short