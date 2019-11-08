FA CUP FIRST-ROUND: Ten things you didn't know about Chippenham Town
Cobblers begin their FA Cup adventure with a tricky trip to non-league Chippenham Town this weekend.
But how familiar are you with the National League South club? Here are 10 facts about the Bluebirds....
1. History
Established in 1873, Chippenham are actually 24 years older than their higher-ranked opponents this weekend. Despite that, the Bluebirds have never made it to the Football League & are yet to play the Cobblers in any competition.
The club played at four different grounds before moving to current home Hardenhuish Park in 1919. They marked the ground's 100th anniversary in September. It can hold up to 3,000 fans but will be reduced to around 2,800 on Sunday.
In 2016/17 Chippenham won promotion to the National League South for the first time in the club's history and they did so in style, clinching theSouthern Premier Division title with a league record 103 points.
No team in the National League South has drawn more games (7) than Chippenham this season. Mark Collier's side are currently 11 games unbeaten - six of which have been draws - and sit 14th in the table.