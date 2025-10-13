General view of the Emirates FA Cup trophy prior to the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on May 17, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Cobblers have been drawn away to League Two Oldham Athletic in the first round of the FA Cup.

The two clubs have not played each other since April 2022 when Jon Guthrie and Louis Appéré scored in a 2-0 victory at Boundary Park, but they were paired together in Monday’s first round draw (every tie can be found below). Oldham returned to the EFL by beating Southend in the National League play-off final at the end of last season. They are currently 15th in League Two.

Cobblers have not won an FA Cup tie in over five years and last year were humbled by non-league county neighbours Kettering Town. But speaking at the start of the season, manager Kevin Nolan stressed the importance of all the cup competitions, particularly the FA Cup.

"The cups are important to me and we'll take them seriously," he said. "I was fortunate to have a good cup run with Notts County. We got a bit of a beating in the end but we defeated some big teams on the way and it was great for the club and great for the supporters and it brought some money into the coffers too.

"We'll take it every game as it comes and the most important one is the next one but we're going to attack the cup competitions and I'll be putting strong sides out. Every game matters to me and we'll be fighting hard for the cup competitions as well as the league.”

First round ties will take place across the weekend of October 31st to November 2nd.

EVERY FA CUP FIRST ROUND TIE:

1 Weston Super Mare v Aldershot Town 2 Salford City v Lincoln City 3 Luton Town v Worthing or Forest Green Rovers 4 Gainsborough Trinity or Hartlepool United or Accrington Stanley 5 Colchester United v MK Dons 6 Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County 7 Wigan Athletic v Hemel Hempsted Town 8 Newport County v Gillingham 9 Cheltenham Town v Bradford City 10 Barnsley v York City 11 Reading v Carlisle United 12 Bromley v Bristol Rovers 13 Peterborough United v Cardiff City 14 Oldham Athletic v Northampton Town 15 Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers 16 Tamworth v Leyton Orient 17 Stevenage v Chesterfield 18 Boreham Wood v Crawley Town 19 Farnham Town or Sutton United v AFC Telford United 20 Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town 21 Chelmsford City v Braintree Town 22 Spennymoor Town v Barrow 23 Wycombe Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle 24 FC Halifax Town v Exeter City 25 Slough Town v Altrincham or Harborough Town 26 Wealdstone v Southend United 27 Rotherham United v Swindon Town 28 Grimsby Town v Ebbsfleet United 29 Buxton v Chatham Town 30 Burton Albion v Banbury United or St Albans City 31 Woking or Brackley Town v Notts County 32 Blackpool v Scunthorpe United 33 Cambridge United v Morecambe or Chester 34 AFC Wimbledon v Gateshead 35 Mansfield Town v Harrogate Town 36 Macclesfield v AFC Totton or Truro City 37 South Shields v Shrewsbury Town 38 Fleetwood Town v Barnet 39 Port Vale v Maldon & Tiptree 40 Eastleigh v Walsall