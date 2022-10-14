FA Cup draw details confirmed as Cobblers find out their ball number for first-round
Cobblers were beaten in a first-round replay at Cambridge last season
By James Heneghan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Details for the first-round draw of this season’s Emirates FA Cup have been confirmed.
The balls will be plucked out of the bag next Monday – October 17 – at around 7.15pm on Monday, live on BBC2.
Northampton Town will be ball number 32 in the draw.
Ties will be played on the weekend of November 5th 2022 and the club will confirm match details as soon as possible.