News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

FA Cup draw details confirmed as Cobblers find out their ball number for first-round

Cobblers were beaten in a first-round replay at Cambridge last season

By James Heneghan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Details for the first-round draw of this season’s Emirates FA Cup have been confirmed.

The balls will be plucked out of the bag next Monday – October 17 – at around 7.15pm on Monday, live on BBC2.

Northampton Town will be ball number 32 in the draw.

The FA Cup trophy

Most Popular

Ties will be played on the weekend of November 5th 2022 and the club will confirm match details as soon as possible.

CobblersCambridge