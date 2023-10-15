FA CUP DRAW: Cobblers handed home tie against League Two opposition in first round
Cobblers have been drawn at home to League Two side Barrow in the first round of the FA Cup.
The tie will take place at Sixfields on the weekend of November 3-6. Town have won their last three meetings against Barrow and did the double over the Bluebirds last season, winning 3-1 at home and 2-0 on the road.
Barrow are currently 14th in League Two and scored twice in stoppage-time to draw 2-2 against MK Dons yesterday (Saturday).
FA Cup draw in full:
Curzon Ashton vs Aveley or Barnet
Alfreton Town vs Worthing
Chesterfield vs Portsmouth
Bolton Wanderers vs Solihull Moors
Exeter City vs Wigan Athletic
Leyton Orient vs Carlisle United
Kidderminster Harriers vs Fleetwood Town
Hereford vs Gillingham
Ebbsfleet United or Slough Town vs Grimsby Town
Charlton Athletic vs Cray Valley Paper Mills
Oxford United vs Maidenhead United
Newport County vs Oldham Athletic
Swindon Town vs Aldershot Town
Crewe Alexandra vs Derby County
Mansfield Town vs Wrexham
Marine vs Harrogate Town
Barnsley vs Horsham
Port Vale vs Burton Albion
Peterborough vs Salford
Eastleigh vs Boreham Wood
Bradford vs Wycombe
Billericay Town or Sheppey United vs Walsall
Shrewsbury Town vs Colchester United
Bristol Rovers vs Chelmsford City or Whitby Town
Lincoln City vs Morecambe
Sutton United vs AFC Fylde
Reading vs Milton Keynes Dons
Doncaster Rovers vs Accrington Stanley
Chester vs York City or Needham Market
Scarborough or Oxford City vs Forest Green Rovers
Notts County vs Crawley Town
Stockport County vs Worksop Town
Yeovil Town vs Gateshead
Stevenage vs Tranmere Rovers
Braintree Town or Chesham vs Maidstone
Bromley vs Blackpool
AFC Wimbledon vs Cheltenham Town
Cambridge United vs Bracknell Town
Northampton vs Barrow
Ramsgate vs Hemel Hempstead or Woking