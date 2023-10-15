News you can trust since 1931
FA CUP DRAW: Cobblers handed home tie against League Two opposition in first round

Town did the double over the Bluebirds last season
By James Heneghan
Published 15th Oct 2023, 14:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 15:02 BST
The FA CupThe FA Cup
The FA Cup

Cobblers have been drawn at home to League Two side Barrow in the first round of the FA Cup.

The tie will take place at Sixfields on the weekend of November 3-6. Town have won their last three meetings against Barrow and did the double over the Bluebirds last season, winning 3-1 at home and 2-0 on the road.

Barrow are currently 14th in League Two and scored twice in stoppage-time to draw 2-2 against MK Dons yesterday (Saturday).

FA Cup draw in full:

Curzon Ashton vs Aveley or Barnet

Alfreton Town vs Worthing

Chesterfield vs Portsmouth

Bolton Wanderers vs Solihull Moors

Exeter City vs Wigan Athletic

Leyton Orient vs Carlisle United

Kidderminster Harriers vs Fleetwood Town

Hereford vs Gillingham

Ebbsfleet United or Slough Town vs Grimsby Town

Charlton Athletic vs Cray Valley Paper Mills

Oxford United vs Maidenhead United

Newport County vs Oldham Athletic

Swindon Town vs Aldershot Town

Crewe Alexandra vs Derby County

Mansfield Town vs Wrexham

Marine vs Harrogate Town

Barnsley vs Horsham

Port Vale vs Burton Albion

Peterborough vs Salford

Eastleigh vs Boreham Wood

Bradford vs Wycombe

Billericay Town or Sheppey United vs Walsall

Shrewsbury Town vs Colchester United

Bristol Rovers vs Chelmsford City or Whitby Town

Lincoln City vs Morecambe

Sutton United vs AFC Fylde

Reading vs Milton Keynes Dons

Doncaster Rovers vs Accrington Stanley

Chester vs York City or Needham Market

Scarborough or Oxford City vs Forest Green Rovers

Notts County vs Crawley Town

Stockport County vs Worksop Town

Yeovil Town vs Gateshead

Stevenage vs Tranmere Rovers

Braintree Town or Chesham vs Maidstone

Bromley vs Blackpool

AFC Wimbledon vs Cheltenham Town

Cambridge United vs Bracknell Town

Northampton vs Barrow

Ramsgate vs Hemel Hempstead or Woking

