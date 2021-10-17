FA CUP DRAW: Cobblers and Brackley to face League One opponents in first round

U's will travel to Sixfields in early November

By James Heneghan
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 1:26 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th October 2021, 1:34 pm
FA Cup.

Cobblers have been drawn at home to League One outfit Cambridge United in the first round of the FA Cup.

The tie will take place over the weekend of November 6/7.

Cobblers and Cambridge drew 0-0 in a pre-season friendly, while their last competitive meeting came in October 2019 when Harry Smith scored in a 2-0 victory at Sixfields.

United are currently 18th in League One.

Meanwhile, Brackley Town or Guiseley AFC were drawn away to another League One team in AFC Wimbledon.

