FA CUP DRAW: Cobblers and Brackley to face League One opponents in first round

FA Cup.

Cobblers have been drawn at home to League One outfit Cambridge United in the first round of the FA Cup.

The tie will take place over the weekend of November 6/7.

Cobblers and Cambridge drew 0-0 in a pre-season friendly, while their last competitive meeting came in October 2019 when Harry Smith scored in a 2-0 victory at Sixfields.

United are currently 18th in League One.