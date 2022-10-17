News you can trust since 1931
FA CUP: Cobblers handed away trip to non-league outfit in first round draw

Ties will be played in the first week of November

By James Heneghan
19 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 7:45pm
Cobblers have been handed an away trip to non-league side Chesterfield in the first round of the FA Cup.

Paul Cook’s outfit are currently fourth in the National League and beat Anstey Nomads 3-0 in the fourth qualifying round at the weekend.

Northampton, who lost in a first-round replay against Cambridge United last season, beat the Spireites 3-1 when the sides last met in February 2017. Chesterfield edge the overall record with 19 wins in 43 meetings and Cobblers have a particularly poor record at the Technique Stadium having not won there since 1993, some 12 games ago.

First round ties will be played across the weekend of November 4th, 5th and 6th.

FA Cup first round draw in full:

South Shields vs Forest Green Rovers

Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley

Boreham Wood vs Eastleigh

Curzon Ashton vs Cambridge Utd

Maidenhead Utd vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Crawley Town vs Accrington Stanley

Solihull Moors vs Hartlepool Utd

Kidderminster or Fylde vs Gillingham

Peterborough Utd vs Salford City

Sutton Utd vs Farnborough

Grimsby Town vs Plymouth Argyle

MK Dons vs Yeovil or Taunton

Ebbsfleet Utd vs FC Halifax Town

Carlisle Utd vs Tranmere Rovers

Bracknell Town vs Ipswich Town

Hendon or Chippenham vs Lincoln City

Sheffield Weds vs Morecambe

Hereford vs Portsmouth

Shrewsbury Town vs York City

Buxton vs Merthyr Town

Charlton Athletic vs Coalville Town

Weymouth vs AFC Wimbledon

Newport County vs Colchester Utd

Stockport County vs Swindon Town

Doncaster Rovers vs King's Lynn Town

Altrincham or Gateshead vs Stevenage

Fleetwood Town vs Oxford City

Burton Albion vs Needham Market

Bradford City vs Harrogate Town

Port Vale vs Exeter City

Torquay or Hampton & Richmond vs Derby County

Bristol Rovers vs Rochdale

Wycombe Wanderers vs Walsall

Blyth Spartans or Wrexham vs Oldham or Chester

Crewe vs Leyton Orient

Woking v Oxford

Barnet v Chelmsford

Chesterfield vs Northampton Town

Cheltenham Town vs Alvechurch

Barrow vs Mansfield

