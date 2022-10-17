FA CUP: Cobblers handed away trip to non-league outfit in first round draw
Ties will be played in the first week of November
Cobblers have been handed an away trip to non-league side Chesterfield in the first round of the FA Cup.
Paul Cook’s outfit are currently fourth in the National League and beat Anstey Nomads 3-0 in the fourth qualifying round at the weekend.
Northampton, who lost in a first-round replay against Cambridge United last season, beat the Spireites 3-1 when the sides last met in February 2017. Chesterfield edge the overall record with 19 wins in 43 meetings and Cobblers have a particularly poor record at the Technique Stadium having not won there since 1993, some 12 games ago.
First round ties will be played across the weekend of November 4th, 5th and 6th.
FA Cup first round draw in full:
South Shields vs Forest Green Rovers
Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley
Boreham Wood vs Eastleigh
Curzon Ashton vs Cambridge Utd
Maidenhead Utd vs Dagenham & Redbridge
Crawley Town vs Accrington Stanley
Solihull Moors vs Hartlepool Utd
Kidderminster or Fylde vs Gillingham
Peterborough Utd vs Salford City
Sutton Utd vs Farnborough
Grimsby Town vs Plymouth Argyle
MK Dons vs Yeovil or Taunton
Ebbsfleet Utd vs FC Halifax Town
Carlisle Utd vs Tranmere Rovers
Bracknell Town vs Ipswich Town
Hendon or Chippenham vs Lincoln City
Sheffield Weds vs Morecambe
Hereford vs Portsmouth
Shrewsbury Town vs York City
Buxton vs Merthyr Town
Charlton Athletic vs Coalville Town
Weymouth vs AFC Wimbledon
Newport County vs Colchester Utd
Stockport County vs Swindon Town
Doncaster Rovers vs King's Lynn Town
Altrincham or Gateshead vs Stevenage
Fleetwood Town vs Oxford City
Burton Albion vs Needham Market
Bradford City vs Harrogate Town
Port Vale vs Exeter City
Torquay or Hampton & Richmond vs Derby County
Bristol Rovers vs Rochdale
Wycombe Wanderers vs Walsall
Blyth Spartans or Wrexham vs Oldham or Chester
Crewe vs Leyton Orient
Woking v Oxford
Barnet v Chelmsford
Chesterfield vs Northampton Town
Cheltenham Town vs Alvechurch
Barrow vs Mansfield