Expect goals! Cobblers boss Keith Curle previews Crewe Alexandra clash

Keith Curle has stressed the importance of stopping Crewe from playing to their strengths if the Cobblers are to emerge with all three points from Saturday's encounter at the PTS Academy Stadium.

Northampton and Crewe are ninth and fourth respectively in League Two and both go into tomorrow's game on the back of comfortable FA Cup victories.

Cobblers beat Crewe 2-0 in their two meetings last season but David Artell's men, who were top up as recently as last weekend, are a different animal this season.

"I think it'll be a good game and there'll be goals," said Curle. "I wouldn't say it's two opposite styles of play but they've got a reputation now and David has taken onboard how Crewe want to play football.

"Credit to David. I know him well and I've got a lot of time and a lot of respect for him.

"I signed him twice as a player and I think he's embedded himself into the Crewe way of playing and he's got an understanding of how Crewe want to play.

"Some of his recruitment has been very good and they've got players that are good on the ball. They've had a fantastic start to the season.

"They're pleasing on the eye, they can score goals and if you allow them to play how they want to, they can give anybody in this division a difficult time.

"Likewise, they're a League Two team that have got weaknesses and our aim is to stop them from playing and exploit their weaknesses."

Tomorrow's clash at the PTS Academy Stadium is the first time Town have played at home in three weeks.

Curle added: "A good team is able to gain points away from home and also be a threat at home and I think we can score goals at home.

"The crowd are starting to see the emergence of the talent that we've got in the squad and the shape we're trying to formulate.

"They've seen glimpses of it but I don't think in any game we've performed how we want to for the full 95 minutes, but we've shown good glimpses of what's to come."