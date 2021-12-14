Expanded role for Calderwood as Cobblers ring recruitment department changes

Colin Calderwood

The Cobblers have announced a restructuring of the club's recruitment department, with assistant boss Colin Calderwood se to head things up as he takes on a more prominent role.

The departure of head of recruitment Martin Foyle earlier this season meant there was a need for a new appointment in that role, and the club has decided to reshuffle the resources they already have, as well as expanding their scouting operation across the country.

The new role will not affect or impact on Calderwood's current position as assistant manager to Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady

The Scot is currently undertaking the FA's Level 5 Technical Director course, and he will now take on more responsibility for the 'club's football strategy and recruitment'.

Alex Latimer, who has been operating as the first team analyst for some years, has been appointed the club's new head of strategic and recruitment analysis with Liam Jefferson moving from Academy analyst to the first team analyst.

The club has also appointed five new regional scouts covering all levels of football and all areas of the UK.

Chief executive James Whiting said: "Martin Foyle’s departure means we have moved to the plans we always had for the medium and long term as we feel that puts us in the strongest possible position.

Cobblers chief executive James Whiting

"We created the recruitment committee in the summer and we are delighted with the way that has worked.

"The recruitment committee's work will continue, and we feel these changes offer the best support to the committee and strengthen still further our recruitment infrastructure."

And he added: "When Colin Calderwood joined us last summer, it was always with the medium to long term future in mind and with Colin taking more responsibility for football strategy and recruitment.

"We are moving towards that model with Colin undertaking the FA's Level 5 Technical Director course.

"As supporters will know, Colin is hugely respected within the game and is very well connected at all levels of football and we think he is the ideal person for that role.

"He will retain his role out on the training ground and in the dugout supporting Jon Brady, nothing changes there, but Colin will be a key figure for us in planning our ongoing medium to long term strategy.

"Jon Brady, Marc Richards and James Alger are also very well connected in football with some excellent contacts and our recruitment is very much a team effort, using the individual skill sets and experience the coaches have in specific positions."

On the other changes, Whiting said: "Alex Latimer has done a very good job as first team analyst in the last few years.

"He has an excellent knowledge of players and his statistical analysis was a key part of our work in the summer transfer window and deciding which players to target.

"Appointing him full time to work on recruitment and bringing Liam forward from the youth team very much strengthens that area too.

"We are also pleased to have strengthened our scouting network considerably, with the appointment of five regional scouts to cover all areas of the country and these scouts have already been at work."

Boss Brady said: "We feel the additional structure we have now in place as a club will further complement the recruitment committee established in the summer and will put us in a stronger position moving forward.

"The new scouts we have recruited have a good deal of football experience behind them, playing, coaching and scouting, and have been recruited to cover strategic geographical areas.

"They are watching a high volume of games and players every week and producing reports that go into the club's system.