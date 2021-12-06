Exeter lose key player for Cobblers clash

Sam Nombe.

Exeter City look set to be without striker Sam Nombe for Tuesday's Sky Bet League Two fixture against Northampton.

The 23-year-old, who has nine goals in all competitions this season, was came off with a hamstring problem during Saturday's FA Cup defeat to Cambridge United.

French midfielder Tim Dieng is also set to miss the next few weeks having picked up a quad injury.

"We have lost Sam," said manager Matt Taylor after Saturday's game. "It looks like a muscle injury so that is a blow for us.

"We knew he was on the edge in terms of his limit but we have a stronger squad to deal with that and whoever comes in on Tuesday has to be ready to fill that role.

"But Sam has been our talisman at the top of the pitch. He's hustle and bustle and a constant threat and he's a dynamic player, but his muscles have been under stress, especially with all the games and all the travelling.