Exeter City 1 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Jack Sowerby and Mitch Pinnock scored the all-important goals as City's ninth-month unbeaten run at home came to an end. Here are our player ratings....
1. Liam Roberts
Exeter didn't manage a shot in the first-half but he was in the thick of the action once the teams switched ends. Held two efforts from Jay and tipped over Brown's curler. Also narrowed the angle as Sweeney went close... 8
2. Aaron McGowan
Another stint at centre-half as Cobblers lined up with three at the back. Made a crucial defensive intervention with only two minutes gone and then did so again at the death. There was plenty of excellent and typically gritty defending in-between too... 8.5 CHRON STAR MAN
3. Fraser Horsfall
Couple of key bits of defending either side of the break ensured Cobblers' lead remained intact, but then saw Amond sneak in front of him to head in a leveller. Was proper backs-to-the-wall stuff for most of the second-half but he just about got the job done... 7.5
4. Jon Guthrie
Serene first-half before he defended gallantly in the second as Cobblers faced an aerial onslaught against the conditions. Won a stack of headers as crosses and balls rained into the penalty box... 8