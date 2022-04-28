Exeter boss Taylor: No pressure on Grecians at Sixfields

Exeter boss Matt Taylor wants his players to play with freedom and enjoyment when they head to Sixfields this weekend having already wrapped up promotion.

The Grecians came from a goal down to beat Barrow 2-1 in midweek and guarantee themselves a top-two finish in Sky Bet League Two.

They will now want to go one better and beat Forest Green Rovers to the title. The two teams are level on points but Rovers have a much better goal difference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Taylor

However, Taylor is not worrying too much about the title at the moment and just wants his players to enjoy the fact they have completed the main job of securing promotion back to the third tier.

Cobblers themselves need two wins from their final two games to join Exeter in League One.

Speaking after Tuesday’s win, Taylor said: "Let's just enjoy tonight and see where the players are in a couple of days.

"It will be incredible to go into a game with no pressure on ourselves.

"We have had pressure on us for a long period of time, including myself, and to go with a freedom this weekend, I want to try and find a way of enjoying it.

"I'm sure our away fans will enjoy it win, lose or draw, but we still want to perform well and the fact that we are level on points with Forest Green suggests we have got everything to play for.

"This football club is special and nights like tonight typify what we are. Hopefully now we can go and compete in League One and stay in League One.