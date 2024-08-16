Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell is preparing to come up against a different type of Cobblers team when the two sides meet at Sixfields this weekend.

The Grecians only visited Sixfields a few months ago when winning 2-1 in the penultimate game of last season, but Caldwell expects a different challenge on Saturday after Northampton’s squad underwent some significant changes in the summer.

Exeter themselves made a good start to the new campaign by beating promotion hopefuls Rotherham on the opening day, although they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two Walsall in midweek.

"We know how challenging it will be and I know how well set up as a team Northampton are,” said Caldwell. “They're going to pose us a lot of problems and we have to be prepared for that.

Gary Caldwell

"They have been a little bit different, they've changed their system a couple of times. They've not played as much football – they've lost some good midfield players.

"They've not played as much football and instead looked to play it long to forward players, pick up second balls and attack from there.

"There's some subtle changes, but whatever they do they're a very well-organised team, they will know exactly how they're going to play against us, how they're going to hurt us, how they're going to stop us.

"We have to do the same, we have to follow our process that we believe gets us ready to win football matches and go there with a clear plan of how we're going to do that."