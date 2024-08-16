Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Exeter City have announced the signing of Kamari Doyle on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion – and he will be eligible to play against Northampton at Sixfields tomorrow, subject to EFL approval.

The 19-year-old, who was part of Southampton’s academy and has played for England Under-18s and Under-19s, becomes Gary Caldwell’s tenth signing of the summer transfer window. He can play in a variety of midfield roles.

“Kami is an intelligent young player and is technically very strong,” said Caldwell. “We believe he can bring a lot of value to the team and strengthen our midfield and attacking area, and we’d like to thank Brighton for allowing this signing to happen."

“We hope this can be another good relationship we have with a Premier League team.”