Exeter aiming to 'hunt down' Cobblers in battle for top half finish

Kevin Nicholson

​Exeter City have set their sights on leapfrogging the Cobblers with victory at Sixfields in Saturday’s penultimate game of the season, according to assistant boss Kevin Nicholson.​

The Grecians have flown up the table in recent weeks and are currently the most in-form team in the division. No team in League One has picked up more points (10) over the last six games, and City also have the joint-best away record in 2024 alongside leaders and newly-crowned champions Portsmouth.

Just one point separates Northampton and Exeter, while Wigan Athletic, Bristol Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers are all not far behind, with the winner of Saturday’s fixture almost certain to finish in the top half.

"They are another team we can hunt down and that will be the target for us,” said Nicholson.

"But they’ve had a really good season. The first season after winning promotion is never easy but they have done some really good things and at one point they were pushing for the play-offs.

"I’m sure Jon Brady will be delighted with the season they’ve had but from our point of view, we go there and we know it’s a nice pitch and it’s a nice place to play but they are a tough team to play against.

"But we know that if we can get a win, we will go ahead of them and we’ll go into the last game of the season with a chance to break into the top 10 so it’s exciting and there’s still loads to play for.