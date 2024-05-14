Ben Fox

Cobblers midfielder Ben Fox described himself as ‘delighted’ to have his future sorted so soon after the season finished having put pen to paper on a new contract at Sixfields.

The 26-year-old, who started 10 of Town’s last 16 league games in 2023/24, has signed an initial one-year deal with the option of an extra year.

"I’m delighted to get it all sorted so early,” said Fox. “It was something that we prioritised coming into the summer and we wanted to get it done quite soon and ease that worry, especially with a little one on the way!

"I’ve had such a happy time at the club. Obviously I had a tough spell when I was injured but to come through that and play quite a few games towards the end of the season was really enjoyable and I couldn’t wait to sign on for another season.

"The team had an excellent season and it was nice to be part of it. From a personal point of view it was important to get some games in and prove my fitness to everyone and I’m looking forward to building on that when we come back for pre-season.”