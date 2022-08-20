Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Eppiah.

An ‘excited’ Josh Eppiah feels he has ‘unfinished business’ at Sixfields after rejoining the Cobblers on loan from Leicester City.

Town fans have been eager to see Eppiah wear claret again after his exciting, dynamic performances in the second half of last season, and they were not the only ones with manager Jon Brady also keen to pursue another loan deal for the 23-year-old.

He would have rejoined sooner had Cobblers got their way but various factors delayed his return, however a season-long loan from the Foxes was confirmed on Friday evening.

"I'm excited to be back,” said Eppiah. “It didn't finish on a high last season but I enjoyed my time and it's good to come back because I feel there's unfinished business and I have a lot to give this season.

"It's been a waiting game and it has felt like a long summer. I have done a lot of waiting and I find it frustrating when I see the rumours about Northampton being in talks with Leicester but nothing is happening. I'm just happy that it's all done now and I'm here.”

There were several factors behind Eppiah’s desire to return, but the support and backing from Cobblers fans was the number one reason.

"It means a lot to me to see the support I have had,” he added. “That made it a no-brainer for me. When Northampton came in, I was 100 per cent certain I wanted to go back, especially with what happened last season.

"To have people behind you and supporting you, it gives you confidence and it will help make my performances even better than they were last season.”

The only downside to Eppiah’s time at Sixfields last season were his fitness problems. He has battled injury all of his career and suffered another problem in pre-season.

Giving an update on his current fitness status, he added: "At the start of pre-season my previous injury did flare up but since then I have had the chance to work hard and strengthen my body.