Excited Cowan relishing Scunthorpe United test as TNT Sports cameras head to St James Park

Morgan Roberts celebrates scoring Brackley's equaliser in their 1-1 draw at Tamworth on Monday (Picture: Pete Keen)

Boss Gavin Cowan is relishing Brackley Town's big Enterprise National League showdown with old rivals Scunthorpe United at St James Park on Saturday (ko 5.30pm).

The TNT Sports cameras are in town to cover the clash of the two sides promoted from National League North last season, and Cowan is excited by the prospect of yet another high profile challenge for his side.

The Saints have enjoyed an excellent start to their first campaign in the fifth tier of English football, with the highlights being excellent wins over Eastleigh and Rochdale on home soil.

They also drew 1-1 in tough test at Tamworth on Bank Holiday Monday, with Morgan Roberts on target.

And Cowan is keen for his team to claim a third straight win at St James Park, against a team he and the bulk of his players know only too well.

The two battled it out at the top of National League North for the past two seasons, and both finally got promoted in May - with Brackley sealing the title on the final day and the Iron then winning the play-offs.

And although Cowan has great respect for Scunthorpe, and is keen for them to also do well, he doesn't want them bettering Brackley!

"We want to try and turn our ground into a fortress, and we want to try and maintain that momentum," Cowan told @BrackleyTownFC.

"Scunthorpe are a very, very good side with excellent players, it is a big football club that arguably should never have been in the National League North in the first place.

"They will probably feel they should be kicking on another couple of leagues at least, so there is an awful lot of pressure at that football club.

"They have started the season well, but from our perspective how great is it? We, Brackley Town, have got Scunthorpe United at home...

"And it has been Rochdale at home, Yeovil away, and it is a great place to be.

"I am really excited for everyone but we are not here to make up the numbers.

"Hopefully Scunthorpe have a good season, just behind us, and we will be looking to take the points off them on Saturday."

As good as the start to the season has been for the Saints, perfectionist Cowan admits he believes they have deserved more, with last week's 2-1 defeat at Yeovil being particularly annoying for him.

"If I am being really picky, I think we probably should have had more points," said the Brackley boss.

"Certainly the Yeovil game, I was really disappointed to lose that one as we felt we completely dominated in all areas, other than being ruthless in front of goal.

"But don't get it twisted, I am happy and the players deserve an awful amount of credit."

Scunthore will travel to Brackley in great heart, having won three and drawn one of their four fixtures to date, to sit sixth in the table.

Last Saturday they were 3-2 winners at Sutton United, before dropping points for the first time this campaign on Monday when they drew 1-1 at home with FC Halifax Town.

Danny Whitehall has been the Iron's main man so far, netting three goals.

Following Saturday's clash with Scunthorpe, Brackley entertain Carlisle United next Wednesday night (ko 7.45pm).

The Cumbrians were relegated from the EFL in May, but have started the season well, winning three and drawing two of their five games to sit third, two points behind leaders early-season pacesetters Forest Green Rovers.