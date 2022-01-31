Excited Appere 'had a really good feeling' about his deadline day move to Cobblers

Louis Appere in action for Dundee United against Celtic. Picture: Pete Norton.

Not for the first time this month, it was a chat with Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood that helped convince a player to sign for the Cobblers.

Louis Appere, who joined on a permanent deal from Dundee United late on deadline day, had interest from elsewhere but liked what he heard from Town's management team.

The 22-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Sixfields after Cobblers paid a fee for his services.

"There were a couple of offers, some from higher up, but I spoke to the manager and Colin the other day and I just got a really good feeling about it," said Appere.

"I feel it's the right move for me at the right time and to be honest I just can't wait to get started."

Whilst Brady is coming up to a year since his appointment as first-team boss, it's his coaching on the training pitch that appears to impress most players.

Appere added: "The coaching side of it was one of the main things that came through when I was speaking to them because they had obviously done their research and they knew all about me.

"They feel they can help me develop. I know I'm not the finished article yet but these guys are going to help me improve and that's very exciting."

Appere has only ever played north of the border having started his career at the AM Soccer Club before bursting onto the scene with Dundee United's first-team.

He continued: "It's all new to me and it's a completely new experience but I can't thank everyone at Dundee United enough.

"They were great up there but I just feel it's the right time to move on.

"It gets me out of my comfort zone coming down here but it'll be good for me and it will benefit my development as a person and as a footballer and I'm looking forward to it.

"It's also exciting to be in the mix at the top of the table. I was involved with Dundee United when were fighting for promotion from the Championship so I like to think I can bring a bit of experience on that front.