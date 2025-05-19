Kieron Bowie

One-time Cobblers striker Kieron Bowie has been called up to Scotland’s senior squad for the first time after an impressive debut campaign with Hibernian.

The 22-year-old enjoyed two excellent seasons at Sixfields, both on loan from Fulham, scoring 14 goals in 85 appearances between 2022 and 2024 to help Cobblers win promotion from League Two and then finish 14th in League One.

His form for Northampton attracted plenty of interest last summer but he opted for a return to his homeland, moving from Fulham to Hibs for what was described as ‘a significant fee’. A hamstring injury, sustained while playing for Scotland Under-21s, ruled him out for several months at the start of the season but he’s scored five goals in 11 league games since February, with Hibs currently sitting third in the SPL behind only Rangers and champions Celtic.

Bowie is one of seven uncapped players in Steve Clarke’s squad for friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein next month, along with Robby McCrorie, Cieran Slicker, Connor Barron, Josh Doig, Andy Irving and Lennon Miller.

Scotland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Norwich), Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock), Cieran Slicker (Ipswich).

Defenders: Josh Doig (Sassuolo), Grant Hanley (Birmingham), Jack Hendry (Al Etiffaq), Max Johnston (Sturm Graz), Scott McKenna (Las Palmas), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Connor Barron (Rangers), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), Andy Irving (West Ham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Lennon Miller (Motherwell).

Forwards: Che Adams (Torino), Kieron Bowie (Hibernian), Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough), George Hirst (Ipswich), James Wilson (Hearts).