Ex-Town loanee Morton joins rivals Posh on loan from West Brom

Callum Morton.

Callum Morton has joined Cobblers' rivals Peterborough United on loan from West Brom for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a short but very successful loan stint with Northampton during the back half of their COVID-affected 2019/20 League Two campaign.

He scored eight goals in 12 appearances under then-manager Keith Curle, including three in the play-offs and one at Wembley, to help the Cobblers clinch promotion back to League One.

His loan move to Lincoln City last season was plagued by a serious shoulder injury before he spent the first half of the current campaign with Fleetwood Town, where he netted seven goals in 22 appearances.

But Morton was recalled by West Brom at the start of the month in search of more experience higher up the pyramid, and it was confirmed on Thursday that he will finish the season at Championship strugglers Peterborough.

Morton said: “When I heard about the interest from Peterborough, it was a one that I wanted to explore because they play in a way that suits my game. I want to press from the front, try and play on the shoulder and get in behind but first and foremost, I will work hard for the team, always give 100% and give my absolute all.

“Sometimes when you go out on loan, it is not all about scoring goals, it is improving as an all-round player. I feel that I have done that in loan spells. This is an opportunity for me to come to a Championship club, hopefully play some games and try and help the team. I know a few of the lads already and I am sure I will settle in quickly.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson added: “Callum has lots of energy, he is a striker that wants to play on the shoulder all of the time, he wants to penetrate in behind and I feel that is what we need. He is slightly different to what we have got in the building, particularly as Jack Marriott is injured and Ricky-Jade Jones is only just on the way back to fitness.