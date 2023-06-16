The 32-year-old centre-back, who left Sixfields in acriminious circumstances in 2019, heads to Valley Parade after turning down a new contract at Kilmarnock. He’s also played for Walsall, Aberdeen and Tranmere Rovers.

Bantams boss Mark Hughes said: “We are pleased to be welcoming Ash to the club as our second new signing of the summer. With time in both England and Scotland, as well as appearances in the Europa League, he arrives at Bradford City with a wealth of experience and leadership ability.

Ash Taylor

“Ash is a solid defender who, as proven by his statistics, has a clear knack of getting on the scoresheet too. I am sure you will join me in wishing him a warm welcome to the club, and look forward to seeing him in action next season.”

Taylor said: “It feels brilliant to be joining the club. As soon as I first heard about the interest, I wanted to get it done, so I am delighted to be here. The stature and history of the club is what attracted me. The potential is a lot higher than where we currently are, and I want to be part of the journey.

“I will aim to bring my experience here and use it to help drive the club forward. There is a huge expectation at this club, and I am used to that.

