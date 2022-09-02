Ex-Town academy winger signs for League Two rivals
‘He’s proved himself in the non-league environment and is definitely one for the future.’
Former Northampton Town academy winger Morgan Roberts has signed for League Two rivals Swindon Town from Banbury United.
The 21-year-old joined on a permanent deal from the National League North side and was Swindon’s fifth signing on deadline day.
Roberts joined Northampton Town’s youth academy in 2009 and was promoted to first-team nine years later, making his professional debut in May 2018 when featuring in a draw against Oldham Athletic.
He penned a new deal at Sixfields before heading out on loan to the likes of Rushden & Diamonds, Banbury United and Brackley Town, before rejoining Banbury in July 2021 on a permanent deal.
Last term he netted ten times in 27 appearances and attracted the attention of Swindon who have been closely monitoring his progress this season.
Morgan said: “I’m really happy. It’s all been very quick on deadline day but it’s great to be here.
“I’ve come through the academy at Northampton Town and played a few games for them, but have lots of non-league experience and it’s taught me a lot. It’s given me the belief that I can come back to full-time football and it’s an exciting new chapter for me.
“I’m very energetic and creative. I love to get goals and assists and I want to win. I’ve come from a team that has just won the league, so I want to continue that form and show everyone what I can do here at the County Ground.”
Swindon technical director Sandro Di Michele said: “Morgan is a really interesting signing for us and is an extremely talented young player. He’s proved himself in the non-league environment and is definitely one for the future. He’s got an interesting profile and it’s one that fits the Swindon project, so it’s going to be fascinating to see him develop.”