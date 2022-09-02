Ex-Town academy winger signs for League Two rivals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old joined on a permanent deal from the National League North side and was Swindon’s fifth signing on deadline day.

Roberts joined Northampton Town’s youth academy in 2009 and was promoted to first-team nine years later, making his professional debut in May 2018 when featuring in a draw against Oldham Athletic.

Morgan Roberts

He penned a new deal at Sixfields before heading out on loan to the likes of Rushden & Diamonds, Banbury United and Brackley Town, before rejoining Banbury in July 2021 on a permanent deal.

Last term he netted ten times in 27 appearances and attracted the attention of Swindon who have been closely monitoring his progress this season.

Morgan said: “I’m really happy. It’s all been very quick on deadline day but it’s great to be here.

“I’ve come through the academy at Northampton Town and played a few games for them, but have lots of non-league experience and it’s taught me a lot. It’s given me the belief that I can come back to full-time football and it’s an exciting new chapter for me.

“I’m very energetic and creative. I love to get goals and assists and I want to win. I’ve come from a team that has just won the league, so I want to continue that form and show everyone what I can do here at the County Ground.”