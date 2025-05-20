Ex-Sixfields loanee released by Wycombe Wanderers after League One play-off defeat

By James Heneghan
Published 20th May 2025, 17:55 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 17:55 BST
Ex-Northampton loanee Beryly Lubala is one of six players to have been released by Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon (Tuesday).

The 27-year-old played 14 times for the Cobblers during a short loan spell in 2022. He scored 10 goals in 2024/25 for Wycombe but did not feature as the Chairboys were beaten by Charlton Athletic in the play-off semi-finals.

Goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli, left-sided player Adam Reach and forwards Sam Vokes, Brandon Hanlan and Kieran Sadlier also all depart Adams Park. New deals have been offered to Fin Back, Jahiem Dotse, Joe Low, Jack Matton and Laurie Shala

