Ex-Posh man Tomlin joins Walsall after brief spell training with Cobblers

Former Peterborough United and Cardiff City midfielder Lee Tomlin has joined League Two side Walsall on a deal until the end of the season.

Saddlers boss Michael Flynn confirmed Tomlin had spent time training with Northampton and Wrexham but he was eager to do a deal after his appointment last week.

Walsall head to Sixfields next Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Tomlin.

"It's a massive signing," said Flynn. "I call him the key master because he can unlock any defence.

"He's got that quality. He hasn't played as many games lately as we would've liked, but he's been training with us.

"He's trained with Wrexham and Northampton, too, so it's not just like he's been sat at home.

"I know he's sharp, so I'm hoping he'll be involved in the game and helping us win."

Tomlin said: “I’m happy to be here. I remember the first day I first came in I enjoyed training, enjoyed being around the lads and that’s all I want to do – enjoy football again.

“I had a phone call from the head coach when he got the job asking if I’d like to come in.