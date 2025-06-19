Ex-Northampton Town loanee makes permanent switch from Crystal Palace to Norwich City

Louie Moulden

Goalkeeper Louie Moulden has made the permanent move from Crystal Palace to Norwich City.

Moulden joins the Championship club on a two-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, following the expiry of his contract at Palace, where he spent the past season. Prior to playing for the Eagles, the 23-year-old was with both Manchester City and Wolves, as well as having loan spells including Rochdale and Northampton Town. He made 12 appearances for Cobblers in 2023/24.

Moulden said: "Buzzing to be here, really happy. Obviously, it's a huge club with great fans. And I'm really looking forward to getting started now. I want to show my quality to the manager, push the other goalkeepers and see where that takes us."

Norwich City sporting director Ben Knapper added: "We're really happy to welcome Louie to Norwich City. He's a young goalkeeper with plenty of potential and scope for further development. Working under the guidance of Tony Roberts, we're excited for the steps he can take and it’s great that he was eager to be part of our group for the season ahead. He’ll push every day, and bring energy and vibrancy - we’re looking forward to working with him.”