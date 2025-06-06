Ex-Northampton Town defender agrees new deal with League Two outfit

Jordan Turnbull of Northampton Town celebrates victory with the League Two play-off trophy after the win at Wembley. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Jordan Turnbull has decided to stay at Tranmere Rovers after considering his options since the season ended last month, penning a new two-year contract with the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old centre-back, who played 94 times for Cobblers between 2018 and 2020 and was part of the promotion-winning side at Wembley, joined Rovers after leaving Salford City in the summer of 2022, and has since made 131 appearances for the club. His addition further strengthens Andy Crosby’s defensive options for next season’s League Two campaign.

“I’m really happy to be staying at the club for another two years,” said Turnbull. “I’ve been here three years now and my family and I have settled here so well. The fans have been brilliant during my time at the club even through such a difficult season just gone. Last year was far from reaching our expectations as a club, but I’m excited about the upcoming season where I think we can continue our season-ending form and really start to push on together as a new group along with our fans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Andy Crosby added: “I am delighted that Jordan has extended his stay at the club. He played a prominent part in our strong end to the season.

“Jordan, like all the players, has to start afresh in pre-season and consistently produce a level of performance that will enable the club’s league position to improve. We as a management staff think Jordan is coming into his best years and we look forward to helping him improve.”