League One newcomers Blackpool have signed one-time Northampton goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell on a 12-month deal.

The vastly experienced 34-year-old, who has over 400 EFL appearances to his name and was named Rochdale’s Player of the Season in 2022/23, played 18 times for the Cobblers in 2018.

He’s also turned out for Bradford, Rotherham and Bristol City and will be back in League One next season.

Rochdale goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell saves from Northampton's D'Margio Wright-Phillips in stoppage-time during the 1-1 draw at Spotland in February

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley said: “In bringing Richard to Blackpool we have signed a proven goalkeeper with over 400 EFL appearances. We feel his experience and ability as a goalkeeper will provide us with healthy competition in this area of the pitch.

“As a team, we work hard to recruit the right type of people for the football club and we believe Richard will be an important addition to our squad for this upcoming season.”

O’Donnell added: “I’m pleased to be here and raring to go. I’ve had some good times and some bad times in football, and I feel those experiences have shaped me as a player and as a person so I think I can bring a good amount of experience into the squad.

